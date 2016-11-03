Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The first phase of a long-term makeover of the Fellows Riverside Gardens’ Modern Rose Garden is now complete.

Gardeners this week planted 145 roses in Fellows’ iconic rose garden, replacing damaged flowers and filling in voids.

The planting effort is part of a project that will extend into next summer. By July, a total of 400 new roses will fill the garden in bursts of red, pink and yellow.

“I’m just thrilled that we’re going to be back to full capacity with the tenants in the rose garden. It’s exciting,” said Andrew Pratt, Mill Creek MetroParks gardens director.

He also addressed concerns he’s heard about Gardens staff planting roses this late in the season.

“Roses can definitely be planted this time of year,” he said. “We wouldn’t do it if we didn’t think it was the right thing to do.”

The additions to the rose garden were selected based on the American Rose Society’s ranking of flowers’ attributes and aims to bring it back to its original state as planted in 1963.

