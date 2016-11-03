COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 18 years after he was convicted of murder and aggravated robbery in the beating death of a Florida concert promoter.

Clemon Parham, of Columbus, was convicted in September in the August 2011 slaying of Kevin Connal. Connal was fatally beaten behind a Columbus apartment complex.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the 33-year-old Parham, who maintains his innocence, was sentenced Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Parham planned Connal’s killing and lured him to Columbus because Connal had cost him more than $100,000 on failed concerts.

Investigators say Connal’s first phone call after landing in Columbus was to Parham’s cellphone.

Parham was acquitted of charges in a separate 2012 killing.