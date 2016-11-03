WARREN

A jury has found Carlisa Davis, 19, guilty of two counts of felony child endangering, convictions that could produce as much as six years in prison.

The jury, in the courtroom of Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, rendered its verdict this afternoon.

Davis cried at hearing the decision and was taken to the Trumbull County jail to await sentencing. No sentencing date has been set.

The charges were filed after police determined that her two children, ages 21 and 9 months, had ingested opiates Feb. 2 at the Randolph Street Northwest home where Davis and her children were living with Davis’ mother and other family members.

An emergency room doctor and a toxicologist at Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron both diagnosed the children as having become unresponsive because of opiate ingestion. Davis admitted to police that her brother and his friends sold drugs out of the home.

Davis said she took a nap the morning the children became ill, and when she awoke, her brother told her the older child had consumed heroin and was unresponsive. The other child later experienced the same effects.