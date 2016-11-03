WARREN

Carlisa Davis, 19, on trial on two counts of felony child endangering, took the stand today, testifying that she had tried to move out of her mother's home on Randolph Street Northwest and had an appointment scheduled for Feb. 4 to talk to the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority about getting int one of its subsidized apartments.

She was not allowed to get into public housing before she turned 18 the previous October, she said.

Two days earlier, on Feb. 2, is the day her two children, ages 21 months and 9 months, were taken to ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital and revived with the opiate reversal drug naloxone for apparent drug overdoses.

Davis admitted to police in a videotaped interview played Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court that she knew that her brother and his friends were dealing drugs in the Randolph Street home.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations this afternoon. If Davis is convicted, she could get up to six years in prison.