WARREN

A jury Thursday found Carlisa Davis, 19, guilty of two counts of felony child endangering — convictions that could produce as much as six years in prison.

Davis cried at hearing the decision and was taken to the Trumbull County jail to await sentencing.

No sentencing date has been set. The jury deliberated a little more than an hour.

The charges were filed after police determined that her two children, age 21 months and 9 months, had ingested opiates Feb. 2 at the Randolph Street Northwest home where Davis and her children were living with Davis’ mother and her brothers.

Both children were revived at ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital using the opiate reversal drug naloxone.

On Wednesday, jurors watched the videotaped interview she gave to police the day the children became ill, in which she admitted that she knew her brother and his friends had been dealing drugs out of her mom’s house.

“She’s trying to get out of these circumstances,” Scala said of trying to get her own apartment through the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority, which provides housing to low-income people.

Diane Barber, an assistant Trumbull County prosecutor, told jurors the charges accuse her of violating a duty of care, protection or support to the two children. Carlisa now has a third child, born in May. She has a case plan through Trumbull County Children Services, which took custody of the two children after they left the hospital.

“Any reasonable caregiver would understand that packaging drugs in a child’s environment places the child in significant risk for serious physical harm by way of an accidental ingestion,” Barber said. “She made no effort to separate her kids from that area,” Barber said of the kitchen table, where Carlisa Davis told police the drugs were handled.

