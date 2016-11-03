AKRON

A Youngstown man pleaded guilty to selling heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose, as well as additional firearms and narcotics crimes, the U.S. attorney said.

Lebron Charles Bunkley, 37, admitted to selling heroin to a man identified in court documents as J.P., who was found dead in a vacant lot on May 15, still clutching a hypodermic needle.

A search of his cell phone revealed that his last outgoing call was to Bunkley, according to court documents.

Police searched Bunkley’s house and found 286 grams of heroin, 345 grams of powder cocaine, 84 grams of crack cocaine, two firearms and ammunition.

Bunkley pleaded guilty Wednesday to distribution of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, being a felon in possession of firearms and using firearms and ammunition in furtherance of the drug trafficking.

Bunkley will be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 7 by U.S. District Court Judge John R. Adams. The federal sentencing guidelines call for between 21 and 27 years in prison, according to court documents.