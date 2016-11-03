JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Holiday shopping at hospital gift shop



Published: Thu, November 3, 2016 @ 8:25 a.m.

SALEM

Salem Regional Medical Center’s Look Nook Gift Shop invites area residents to begin their holiday shopping at the shop’s annual “Holidays at the Look Nook” from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

There will be a large selection of merchandise, including new winter apparel, jewelry, stocking stuffers, holiday decor, canvases and Ohio State merchandise. Shoppers will receive 15 percent off their total purchase; some exclusions will apply. The first 35 customers who attend the open house will receive a free gift, and shoppers will earn five free tickets for a raffle with a purchase of $5 or more. A 22-by-32-inch lighted snowman canvas picture also will be raffled; tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Light refreshments will be served.

For information, call the shop at 330-332-7812.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes