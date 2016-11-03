SALEM

Salem Regional Medical Center’s Look Nook Gift Shop invites area residents to begin their holiday shopping at the shop’s annual “Holidays at the Look Nook” from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

There will be a large selection of merchandise, including new winter apparel, jewelry, stocking stuffers, holiday decor, canvases and Ohio State merchandise. Shoppers will receive 15 percent off their total purchase; some exclusions will apply. The first 35 customers who attend the open house will receive a free gift, and shoppers will earn five free tickets for a raffle with a purchase of $5 or more. A 22-by-32-inch lighted snowman canvas picture also will be raffled; tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Light refreshments will be served.

For information, call the shop at 330-332-7812.