YOUNGSTOWN

Despite a strong initial push, it appears the total number of early voters in this presidential election will come close to – but likely won’t exceed – the 2012 general election amount.

This election, however, should surpass 2008’s early vote total.

As of Thursday, a little more than 62,000 early general-election ballots were cast in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties with an additional 15,000 absentee ballots mailed but not yet returned, according to election officials.

In 2012, 84,623 early votes – either by mail or in person at boards of elections – were cast in the three counties, with 75,340 in the 2008 presidential election.

