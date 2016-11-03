JOBS
Early voting in tri-county area falling short of 2012, but exceeding 2008



Published: Thu, November 3, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Despite a strong initial push, it appears the total number of early voters in this presidential election will come close to – but likely won’t exceed – the 2012 general election amount.

This election, however, should surpass 2008’s early vote total.

As of Thursday, a little more than 62,000 early general-election ballots were cast in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties with an additional 15,000 absentee ballots mailed but not yet returned, according to election officials.

In 2012, 84,623 early votes – either by mail or in person at boards of elections – were cast in the three counties, with 75,340 in the 2008 presidential election.

Read more about the early voting in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

