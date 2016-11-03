YOUNGSTOWN
Despite a strong initial push, it appears the total number of early voters in this presidential election will come close to – but likely won’t exceed – the 2012 general election amount.
This election, however, should surpass 2008’s early vote total.
As of Thursday, a little more than 62,000 early general-election ballots were cast in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties with an additional 15,000 absentee ballots mailed but not yet returned, according to election officials.
In 2012, 84,623 early votes – either by mail or in person at boards of elections – were cast in the three counties, with 75,340 in the 2008 presidential election.
Read more about the early voting in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
