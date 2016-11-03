Staff report

A Youngstown man, who has pleaded guilty to selling heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose, as well as additional firearms and narcotics crimes, could spend decades in prison, the U.S. attorney said.

Lebron Charles Bunkley, 38, admitted to selling heroin to a man identified in court documents as J.P., who was found dead in a vacant lot May 15, still clutching a hypodermic needle.

A search of his cellular phone revealed that his last outgoing call was to Bunkley, according to court documents.

Police searched Bunkley’s house May 18 and found 286 grams of heroin, 345 grams of powder cocaine, 84 grams of crack cocaine, two firearms and ammunition. There are 28 grams in an ounce.

Bunkley pleaded guilty Wednesday to distributing heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, being a felon in possession of firearms and using firearms and ammunition in furtherance of the drug trafficking.

He will be sentenced here at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 7 by U.S. District Court Judge John R. Adams. Federal sentencing guidelines call for between 21 and 27 years in prison.

