YOUNGSTOWN

Teachers wanted their concerns to be heard at today's academic distress commission meeting.

About 20 Youngstown City School employees attended the meeting, voicing continual problems they are having with disciplinary problems, proper student and teacher representation, safety and overall respect in the schools.

“We really need to get the discipline in order – it’s a safety issue,” said Larry Ellis, Youngstown Education Association president. “Another thing is getting families and the surrounding communities engaged in what we are doing.”

Wendy Mirkin, a social-studies teacher at Volney Rogers Middle School, said she wants the commission to understand teachers are having difficulties.

“We are struggling with behaviors, we are struggling with staffing and we are struggling with resources,” she said.

Read more about the situation in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.