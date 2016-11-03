YOUNGSTOWN — Tickets to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus shows at Covelli Centre this month can be purchased for $5 on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Covelli Centre box office.

The deeply discounted price offers families an affordable opportunity to see the show, but supplies are limited. No more than 200 tickets per show will be sold at this price, and sales are on a first-come, first-served basis. This sale is for Friday only.

Guests can purchase up to six tickets each at the $5 price. Once the tickets are sold out, guests will be able to purchase tickets at a special, one-day only, $5 off discount Friday.

The $5 ticket price is valid on all six performances of Ringling Bros. Circus XTREME at Covelli Centre: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on both Nov. 19 and 20.