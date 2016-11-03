COLUMBUS — A Columbiana County veteran who served in World War II and the Korean War was honored Thursday for his post-military service in the state.

Robert Bertschy, 89, of East Liverpool, was one of 19 military men and women inducted as part of this year’s class of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

“I have no doubt that you will impressed by the scope of the achievements of the Class of 2016,” said Chip Tansill, director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services. “Our ceremony today recognizes their achievements and honors the inductees for all they’ve given through their years of community service.”

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame was launched in 1992 to recognize the post-military service of veterans. The annual induction ceremony takes place in November, just before Veterans Day. The names of inductees are displayed in the building that houses the offices of lawmakers serving in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Among other activities, Bertschy, who served in the U.S. Navy, has been active in the Disabled American Veterans for almost seven decades.

“As a DAV volunteer driver, Bob has logged over 200,000 miles for the DAV transportation network and has 10,000 VA accredited hours devoted to VA voluntary services,” said Mike McKinney, a former spokesman for the Ohio Department of Veterans Services and current member of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation, who served as master of ceremonies Thursday.

Bertschy also was active in the Boy Scouts of America for 25 years and received the Presidential Volunteer Lifetime Achievement Award.