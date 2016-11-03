JOBS
Car dealer gets 13 years in prison for bilking customers



Published: Thu, November 3, 2016 @ 10:33 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who pleaded guilty to a 70-count indictment for bilking customers at his Canfield car dealership was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 13 years in prison.

Judge Maureen Sweeney sentenced Joseph Reinthaler, 50, on 67 counts of tampering with records and single counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, forgery and tampering with evidence.

He pleaded guilty for actions between September 2012 and September 2015.

