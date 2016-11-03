Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Benny T. Hunt, 40, of Akron, is being detained on a complaint filed in U.S. District Court here by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, accusing him of sexual exploitation of a child.

He appeared in court Tuesday after being arrested. His case is bound over to a federal grand jury.

An affidavit filed in support of the complaint says Hunt is accused of having sex with a girl, 14, of Girard in his car in a Girard park and in the Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue in Liberty in June and July. The complaint also alleges he exchanged nude photographs with the girl over the Internet.

Girard Police Department began an investigation in August and learned that the girl’s mother knew Hunt from his frequent visits to an Austintown gas station, where the mother worked. She introduced her daughter to Hunt at the gas station, the affidavit says.

