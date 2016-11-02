BOARDMAN

While critical of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Eric Trump, son of Republican candidate Donald Trump, lashed out at “corrupt politicians” during a speech in Boardman.

“The problem is the politicians are selling our country down the drain,” Eric Trump said Wednesday during an 11-minute speech outside Mahoning County Republican Party headquarters with about 200 people in attendance. “They’re doing terrible jobs on behalf of people in this country.”

Echoing his father's campaign promise, Trump said his father will make the country great again if elected president.

