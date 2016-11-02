CANFIELD

Parents, students, teachers and older brothers and sisters cast their votes Wednesday afternoon for the best physics project mobiles at Canfield High School.

Canfield’s Mobile Mania is in its 22nd year, growing from a mere hands-on experience to a full-fledged physics Olympics.

Physics teacher Stephen Hlaudy said the class used to be a lot of numbers and a little fun until he hosted a lab for students to put their skills to the test with seesaws and teeter-totters.

“They really got interested when I told them they could bring in their own things and we would balance them,” Hlaudy said.

Anna Cincinnato, 17, said although she enjoyed making her mobile – a five-day process – she most enjoyed seeing the final product.

She also liked how the class taught her about physics in her everyday life.

“Every time I see anything anymore, I see it as related to physics,” she said.

