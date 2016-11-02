YOUNGSTOWN

A steering committee of three faculty, three staff, three members of senior leadership and a student at Youngstown State University will work to address concerns voiced in a campus-climate survey.

The survey lists 15 themes identified by the campus community. Those concerns include change in senior leadership, the role of trustees, shared governance and input, pay equity, respect and increased communication and transparency and suggests ways to address them.

Chet Cooper, senate chairman, said the senate’s executive leadership panel is identifying members to serve on the steering committee.

There were calls for some at Wednesday’s meeting, though, who want each college’s faculty to be represented on the committee. Cooper said he would take that suggestion back to the senate’s executive group. But there is a concern the panel could become too large.

Over the last several years, YSU has faced decreased funding from the state and enrollment slips that have also contributed to financial woes. The state has changed its higher-education funding formula so that retention and graduation, not just enrollment, determine its allocation to universities and colleges.

Data collected regarding YSU’s strengths and weaknesses is contained in the Chronicle of Higher Education’s “Great Colleges to Work For” Campus Climate Survey, conducted March 16-April 15.

