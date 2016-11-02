YOUNGSTOWN

A brief pretrial hearing was held today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court today for Robert Seman, 46, of Green, who faces the death penalty if convicted of the March 30, 2015, arson and murder of Corinne Gump, 10, and her grandparents William and Judith Schmidt in their Powers Way home.

Seman was to go on trial in September but Judge Maureen Sweeney declared a mistrial because of jury misconduct.

With no pending issues raised by the prosecution or defense, the hearing adjourned almost as quickly as it began.