JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Quick pretrial hearing held in Seman case



Published: Wed, November 2, 2016 @ 9:32 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A brief pretrial hearing was held today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court today for Robert Seman, 46, of Green, who faces the death penalty if convicted of the March 30, 2015, arson and murder of Corinne Gump, 10, and her grandparents William and Judith Schmidt in their Powers Way home.

Seman was to go on trial in September but Judge Maureen Sweeney declared a mistrial because of jury misconduct.

With no pending issues raised by the prosecution or defense, the hearing adjourned almost as quickly as it began.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes