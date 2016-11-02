CAMPBELL

A quarter auction Saturday at St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 463 Robinson Road, will benefit the Campbell Memorial High School freshman and senior classes.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The auction begins at 11.

Refreshments will be available for purchase.

For information contact a class adviser at one of these email addresses: Steve Duran at sduran@campbell.k12.oh.us; Ashlee Dawson at adawson@campbell.k12.oh.us; or Margo Melott at mcmelott@campbell.k12.oh.us.