SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors want the case of a 16-year-old charged as a juvenile with murder in the death of his 14-year-old brother in western Ohio moved to adult court.

The Springfield News-Sun reports the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office filed a notice of intent Wednesday to move the case. A court hearing has been scheduled for Thursday in juvenile court. A judge is to appoint a lawyer to represent the teen.

Police say the 14-year-old was found dead Monday in the home the brothers shared. Springfield Police Capt. Mike Hill says the 16-year-old was arrested after police determined the death was a homicide.

Hill says the teen also is charged as a juvenile with tampering with evidence.

Police haven’t released any information on the cause of death or any suspected motive.