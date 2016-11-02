DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say the suspect in the killings of two Des Moines area police officers is in custody.

Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek says Scott Michael Greene was taken into custody without incident Wednesday morning in Dallas County, just west of Des Moines.

Greene is suspected in the killing of a Des Moines police officer and an Urbandale police officer earlier Wednesday.

Greene has a record of confrontation with police and others.

Iowa court records show 46-year-old was jailed and charged with interference with official acts after resisting Urbandale police officers trying to pat him down for a weapon on April 10, 2014. A complaint signed by an Urbandale officer says Greene resisted verbal commands, was hostile and combative. It says he was known to be armed. He entered a guilty plea and was fined.

Two days later Urbandale police were called to answer a complaint of harassment at the apartment complex where Greene lived. The complaint says he threatened to kill another man during a confrontation in the parking lot. He was charged with harassment, pleaded guilty and received a suspended jail sentence and a year of probation.

Records show he completed a court-ordered substance abuse and psychological evaluation.

Des Moines police say Greene is a suspect in the shootings early Wednesday in Des Moines and the suburb of Urbandale.

Police said a “series of leads and investigative tips” led them to identify Greene as a suspect.

Des Moines Sgt. Paul Parizek wouldn’t give details about how investigators determined Greene was a suspect in the separate shootings early Wednesday in Des Moines and the suburb of Urbandale.

Police have closed long stretches of the roads, about two miles apart, where the officers were found in their cars.

The Urbandale officer was dead at the scene and the Des Moines officer died at a hospital.