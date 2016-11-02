COLUMBUS (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man has pleaded guilty to charges related to a dog fighting investigation in which more than 40 animals were seized earlier this year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Charles Granberry pleaded guilty today in federal court in Columbus to conspiring to participate in a dog-fighting ring in central Ohio, and to illegally possessing a firearm.

Investigators say an undercover officer found indications that a house in Columbus was used to train, fight and sell dogs. Prosecutors say the officer saw at least 20 dogs in the backyard of a house. Authorities say they were chained to car axles buried in the ground.

A message was left with the attorney for the 40-year-old Granberry, who faces 15 years in prison. No sentencing date was set.