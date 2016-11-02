JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio court: Rape sentences must fit law at time of conviction



Published: Wed, November 2, 2016 @ 3:11 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court says judges in five Cuyahoga County rape cases wrongly applied sentences according to the law at the time the crime occurred, rather than using the law at the time of conviction.

The terms were usually longer, meaning some of the inmates will receive shorter sentences under today’s ruling.

One case involves the sentence for a death row inmate in a rape case unrelated to his slaying of a Cleveland police officer in 2000. Today’s decision means Quisi Bryan’s rape sentence of eight to 25 years could be reduced to between three and 11 years. The ruling doesn’t affect his death sentence.

The court also upheld sentences in another nine cases in which judges imposed sentences according to the law at the time of conviction.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes