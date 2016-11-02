EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner abruptly resigned Wednesday, stunning the team two days after losing its second consecutive game with an offense nowhere to be found.

Coach Mike Zimmer's voice cracked and his bottom lip quivered near the end of his news conference while discussing his relationship with Turner, whom he hired to run his offense after getting the job with the Vikings in 2014. Zimmer said the decision was made entirely by Turner, who was replaced by Pat Shurmur.

"Norv is a very, very good friend of mine. He has helped me tremendously in the three years that I've been here," Zimmer said. "He's had an unbelievable career. He's been, really, my right-hand man."

The Vikings have scored only 10 points in each loss after a 5-0 start to the season, with the offensive line's performance the primary concern. Quarterback Sam Bradford, who was sacked 11 times over the last two games, said he had no problem with the scheme and that the players felt responsible for Turner's departure.

"I obviously didn't see this coming. I was in here yesterday talking to him. I didn't really think anything was different," Bradford said.

Turner released a statement through the Vikings, stating his "tremendous respect" for Zimmer, the staff and the players and his desire to see them succeed.

"At this time I think it's in the best interest of the team to step down," said Turner, who told ESPN his decision stemmed from differing views with Zimmer about the offensive strategy.