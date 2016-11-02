WARREN

Carlisa Davis admitted to a police detective she was aware that her brother and his friends had been selling drugs from the Randolph Street home where she had been staying for seven months.

She said she was aware of the drug dealing for the last four months leading up to Feb. 2, the day her children, age 21 months and 9 months, overdosed on drugs at the Randolph address.

Davis said she hadn’t seen any drugs in the house when she arrived there at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 2, but when she woke up from a nap, her brother told her that her daughter, 21 months old, had gotten into “food,” which is slang for cocaine, she said.

Detective Nick Carney, during his testimony Wednesday, confirmed that “food” is a slang term for heroin.

Davis said she looked over at her son, and he was in some sort of “powder.”

Davis, now 19, is on trial in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on two counts of child endangering, accused of failing to protect the girl and her son, 9 months old.

Davis and her daughter’s father took the children to ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital after the girl went to sleep, and the girl was “breathing hard,” like she had asthma, Davis said.

Both children were revived with naloxone, the opiate reversal drug, and were transferred to Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, where they each received a second dose of naloxone.

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.