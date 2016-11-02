COLUMBUS

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has jumped ahead of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in a new survey of likely Ohio voters released Wednesday by the Quinnipiac University Polling Institute.

Among 589 Ohioans questioned over the past week, 46 percent sided with the billionaire businessman, versus 41 percent for the former secretary of state. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson, listed as an independent on Ohio’s ballot, was third with 5 percent.

The results had a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Trump and Clinton were tied in Quinnipiac’s last Ohio poll a couple of weeks ago.

“The 48-30 percent lead for Donald Trump among [Ohio’s] independent voters is pretty overwhelming,” Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the poll, said in a statement. “Ohio has a large number of voters that the Trump campaign has targeted. The Buckeye State is full of those who feel they have lost their jobs because of unfair trade treaties and noncollege-educated whites.”

Connecticut-based Quinnipiac regularly gauges the opinions of voters in Ohio and other swing states on candidates and issues.

Read more about the latest numbers in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.