INDIANS LIVE|Naquin benched



Published: Wed, November 2, 2016 @ 6:15 p.m.

Game 7 at Progressive Field

6:15 p.m.

The Cubs are going with the same lineup that Joe Maddon used in Tuesday's 9-3 victory in Game 6. That means Kyle Schwarber will be batting in the first inning.

Rookie Tyler Naquin is not in the Indians' lineup as Rajai Davis gets the start in center field.

In Tuesday's loss, Naquin and right fielder Lonnie Chisenahll had communication issues on flyballs to right- center field. The first one resulted ina ball that fell between them that gave Addison Russell a two-run double and the Cubs 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Manager Terry Francona said Chisenhall should have yielded to the rookie when the ball was in the air.

Chisenhall is batting sixth with a batting average of .071.

