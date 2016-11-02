JOBS
If Tribe wins, fans can buy shirts tonight to commemorate the victory



Published: Wed, November 2, 2016 @ 12:47 p.m.

BOARDMAN

Indians fans won’t have to wait for title gear if the team wins tonight.

The Tribe faces the Chicago Cubs tonight at Progressive Field in Game 7 of the World Series. If the Indians win, JCPenney at Southern Park Mall will reopen after the game tonight so fans can buy shirts to commemorate the victory.

“We’re sitting on a ton of stuff,” said Kim Carillon, store manager.

If the Cubs win, however, the store has to send the merchandise back.

“I really hope they win,” Carillon said. “We have more than enough stuff.”

The store will close at 9 p.m. day, but if the Indians win, the doors by Firestone Complete Auto Care will open after the game to allow the early Cleveland sales.

The store planned to open late Tuesday after the game, but Cleveland lost, stretching the series to the seventh face-off.

