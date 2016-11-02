RAYMOND, Ohio (AP) — Honda says it plans to spend $53 million to build two centers – one for quality control and another for data – near an existing research and development complex in central Ohio.

The automaker says roughly 200 people will relocate from its other locations to work in the new buildings in Raymond.

The data center will be 38,000 square feet. It will provide data storage and other information technology services.

The quality control center will be 98,000 square feet.

Both are set to open early next year.

Honda has more than 14,000 employees in the state. It plans to add another 25 jobs in the new offices over the next few years.