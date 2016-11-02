JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Eric Trump says politics is corrupt and his father will clean up the government



Published: Wed, November 2, 2016 @ 4:25 p.m.

BOARDMAN

Eric Trump, son of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, said today that politics is corrupt and his father will clean up the government if elected.

Trump spoke to about 200 people outside Mahoning County Republican Party headquarters for 11 minutes.

While critical of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Trump was more outspoken about the overall political system.

"The politicians are selling our country down the drain," he said.

For the complete story, read The Vindicator on Thursday.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes