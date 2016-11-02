BOARDMAN

Eric Trump, son of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, said today that politics is corrupt and his father will clean up the government if elected.

Trump spoke to about 200 people outside Mahoning County Republican Party headquarters for 11 minutes.

While critical of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Trump was more outspoken about the overall political system.

"The politicians are selling our country down the drain," he said.

