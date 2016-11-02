JOBS
Dinner to benefit animal sanctuary



Published: Wed, November 2, 2016 @ 8:36 a.m.

SALEM

Alchemy Acres Animal Sanctuary will host a spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Salem Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1884 N. Ellsworth Ave.

The meal includes meatballs, salad or applesauce, Italian bread, dessert and coffee, tea or lemonade.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at 330-332-4897. The cost is $7 each; children 5 and under eat for free. Carryout will be available; call 330-337-8817.

The event will include a bake sale, basket auction and 50-50 raffle.

All proceeds benefit the animals at Alchemy Acres.

