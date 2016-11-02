HUBBARD

Trumbull County Farm Bureau has placed its informational and educational resource center called the Book Barn in Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St.

The bureau also donated several agricultural books to thank the library for hosting the barn.

The barn was presented to the library on Oct. 18 and will be featured until Nov. 9.

Go to the Trumbull County Farm Bureau Facebook page for the barn’s next location.