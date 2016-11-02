CLEVELAND (AP) — A third juror in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting three people at a suburban Cleveland barbershop has been dismissed and replaced with an alternate.

Cleveland.com reports the judge announced the dismissal today before closing arguments in the trial of Douglas Shine Jr. Jurors are to begin deliberations Thursday.

Shine has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the 2015 slayings at a Warrensville Heights barbershop. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

The judge said the juror would be dismissed for cause, but didn’t state a reason on the record.

Another juror was replaced earlier when she said a Shine family member approached her daughter and spoke to her about the case. Another juror was dismissed the same day.