YOUNGSTOWN

A convenience store is being converted into downtown’s only full-service grocery store and will be ready to open in a month, its owner said.

Al Adi, owner of the Downtown Circle Convenience and Deli, received approval Tuesday from the city’s Design Review Committee to move his business's front door to the middle of his storefront and put a walk-up window on the east side of the business.

It’s part of Adi’s plan to transform his convenience store and deli into a grocery store that will include fresh produce, meats, more deli products and hot foods that it already sells “and a lot more grocery items. The existing space will be transformed into grocery aisles.”

Bill D’Avignon, DRC chairman and the city’s Community Development Agency director, said to Adi, “We appreciate what you’re doing for downtown. There should be a real market for this.”

Adi said, “None of the big stores are going to come downtown. Giant Eagle’s not going to come. Walmart is not going to come, so somebody’s got to do something. It’s a good project. It will do well.”

