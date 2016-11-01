YOUNGSTOWN

Detectives are trying to figure out who robbed a schoolteacher at Taft Elementary School at gunpoint early Tuesday.

Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert, who specializes in investigating robberies for the police department, said he also will be taking a look at an attempted robbery at 7:45 p.m. Monday in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of East Philadelphia Avenue, which he said was in sight of the kitchen of the school on East Avondale Avenue.

Police were called to the school at about 6:40 a.m. where the teacher said a man with a revolver fired a shot before taking her purse.

Stephen Stohla, Youngstown schools interim superintendent, said although he appreciates teachers getting to school so early – elementary schools start around 9 a.m. – the administration is looking into taking “whatever steps we need to take” to ensure staff safety – especially since daylight saving time ends Sunday, which will result in darker mornings.

Some of these steps include adding additional personnel outside Taft during school hours for extended hours.

Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.