WARREN

The 47th Annual GFWC Ohio Warren Junior Women’s League Champagne Luncheon and Style Show, “Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child,” will be Nov.18 at St. Demetrios Community Center, 3223 Atlantic St. NE. Proceeds will benefit The Children’s Rehabilitation Center, “The House That Love Built.”

For reservations contact Mary Lou Jarrett, luncheon chairman, at 330-307-6741.