CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a man and a toddler were shot in a drive-by shooting while they were riding in a car in Northeast Ohio.
Police say the 19-year-old man and the girl had been riding in a car in Cleveland on Monday afternoon when another vehicle drove by and opened fire.
Police say a bullet grazed the girl’s shoulder. The man was shot in the chest. Both were hospitalized.
The man’s condition remains unknown. Neither has been identified. No arrests have been made.
