Toddler, man shot while riding in car in drive-by shooting in Cleveland



Published: Tue, November 1, 2016 @ 2:30 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a man and a toddler were shot in a drive-by shooting while they were riding in a car in Northeast Ohio.

Police say the 19-year-old man and the girl had been riding in a car in Cleveland on Monday afternoon when another vehicle drove by and opened fire.

Police say a bullet grazed the girl’s shoulder. The man was shot in the chest. Both were hospitalized.

The man’s condition remains unknown. Neither has been identified. No arrests have been made.

