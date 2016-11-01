WARREN

Testimony began today in the trial of a Warren woman charged with felony child endangering related to her two small children having to be revived with the opiate-reversal drug naloxone.

A case manager at ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital testified that she was asked by a doctor trying to treat the children to ask the children's mother, Carlisa Davis, then 18, what might be wrong with them.

Davis, the defendant, didn't say anything, but the case manager said the level of crying from Davis when the case worker questioned Davis about drugs in the house made the case worker think that drugs might be involved.

The case manager relayed her suspicions to the doctor, who administered naloxone to one of the children.

The child, who had been unconscious, began to cry, the case manager said.

The trial resumes at 1 p.m.