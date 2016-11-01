JOBS
Sir Wolfgang pleads to lesser charge in teen murder case



Published: Tue, November 1, 2016 @ 11:41 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A man charged with the murder of a 16-year-old last September pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 13 years in prison for Sir Wolfgang Green, 22, who also pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm before Judge John Durkin.

Green was charged in the death of Devon Bailey, who was shot to death about 8:40 p.m., Sept. 16, 2015, inside a house in the 500 block of Cohasset Avenue.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

