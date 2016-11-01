YOUNGSTOWN

Police late Monday said they found seven bags of suspected cocaine on the lap of a man passed out in a car next to a gas pump at a 540 E. Midlothian Blvd. gas station.

Reports said when police arrived about 11:45 p.m., the driver of the car, Matthew Samu, 37, of Homestead Avenue, smelled heavily of alcohol and had trouble waking up.

When he did awake, reports said officers asked him what year it was and he replied, "2011." When they asked him month it was he said, "2008," reports said.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He refused to submit to a blood test for a blood alcohol test, reports said. He is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of cocaine, OVI and driving under suspension.