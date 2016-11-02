YOUNGSTOWN

Adults certainly are contemplating who should be the country’s next president.

But with Election Day less than a week away, what do some children think about who should become the nation’s leader?

Various schools, including Glenwood Junior High School in Boardman, Jackson-Milton Middle School in North Jackson, Canfield Middle School and Austintown Middle School, conducted mock elections to see who students preferred.

Glenwood Junior High students, working with the Mahoning County Board of Elections, conducted their mock election with authentic voting booths and official ballots.

Nearly 700 students from seventh and eighth grade voted Tuesday, resulting in a close election, with Clinton winning by just nine votes.

Elections board officials were at Canfield Middle School for those students’ election day Friday. The school’s election, organized by seventh-grade history teachers Michael Kerensky and Jason Jugenheimer, resulted with Trump winning by 68 votes.

Tammy Snyder, third-grade science and social-studies teacher at Jackson-Milton Middle School, organized an election for students from third to sixth grade at everykidlearns.org.Trump won 56 votes over Clinton.

At Austintown Middle School, Patte Ulery, lead social-studies teacher, also organized a mock election Tuesday through everykidlearns.org. Clinton defeated Trump by more than 200 votes.

