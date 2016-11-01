WARREN

Saturday’s death of a 59-year-old woman, who jumped from the ninth floor of the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority-owned Buckeye Building, is the sixth such death in less than three years and fourth in a year.

The building is at the corner of Tod Avenue Northwest and Buckeye Street.

Sheila M. Wilson lived on the fourth floor, but she is thought to have stood on a plastic chair on the ninth-floor exterior walkway to get over the railing Saturday.

Larry H. Jenkins, 53, who lived on the sixth floor, was found dead in the courtyard behind the apartment building Aug. 20. The courtyard is next to the Mahoning River, across from Perkins Park.

Shelley P. Flowers, 51, fell to her death from the sixth floor in March.

Rolland Root, 43, who lived on the ninth floor, was found dead in the courtyard Oct. 23, 2015.

Police found a chair against the balcony railing near Root’s room, and a resident of the Tod Building next door saw Root fall, police said.

Stacy L. Root, 34, Root’s sister, died from a fall from another TMHA high-rise, the Elms, on Plaza Avenue Northeast, June 5, 2014, according to Vindicator archives.

All five were ruled suicides by falling or jumping.

Donald Emerson, TMHA executive director, said the agency provides housing to low-income people. Many of the people who live in the Buckeye Building are disabled, including many who have mental-health issues.

The state made the decision to de-institutionalize mentally challenged people decades ago, “and that’s what’s causing this,” Emerson said.

