KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Momentum flagging, Hillary Clinton reminded swing state voters today what they may dislike about Donald Trump. Her GOP rival homed in on the FBI's renewed examination of her emails and the rising premiums for "Obamacare," capitalizing on late-breaking political ammunition.

Campaigning in Pennsylvania, a state where some health care premiums are expected to go up by more than 40 percent, Trump made a joint appearance with running mate Mike Pence to present their health care proposal.

Striking a subdued tone and barely mentioning Clinton's name, the typically fiery Republican still warned that electing Clinton would "destroy American health care forever."

"Obamacare has led to higher prices, fewer choices and lower quality," said Trump. "Hillary Clinton wants to expand Obamacare and make it even more expensive."

If elected, he promised to immediately convene a special session of Congress to repeal the law. It's unclear what that meant, since Congress is already scheduled to be in session several weeks before the new president is inaugurated.

While the fresh opportunities reinforce years of Republican attacks, they may be too little and too late to help Trump: As Clinton's national lead shrinks in the final week of the race, she is relying on a firewall of support from women and minority voters in demographically diverse swing states.

In rallies across Florida today, she plans to hit hard at the treatment of women by Trump, who has been accused of repeatedly sexually harassing and even assaulting them. She will be introduced by Alicia Machado, the winner of Trump's 1996 Miss Universe crown whom he has repeatedly insulted for her weight gain.

With more than 23 million ballots already cast through early voting, Trump simply may not have the time or organizational capacity to improve his standing enough over the next week to win the White House. The Republican nominee still faces a narrow pathway to winning the 270 electoral votes — one that includes defending states like Arizona and Utah that Republicans have won for decades.