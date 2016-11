EMMAUS, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says a Pennsylvania man died when a car jack failed and a vehicle rolled onto him.

The Lehigh County coroner says the dead man is 59-year-old Marvin Ellison Jr.

He was killed Monday morning while working on the car in the driveway of his home in Upper Saucon Township. The coroner ruled that Ellison died because he couldn’t breathe.