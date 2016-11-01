COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s new medical marijuana advisory committee is getting to work.

The 14-member panel is charged with coming up with recommendations on how medicinal cannabis will be grown, packaged, distributed and regulated. It was holding its first meeting Tuesday in Columbus.

A law that took effect Sept. 8 created the Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee. The law gave the state a year to put the program in place.

The panel includes appointees of Republican Gov. John Kasich and legislative leaders of both parties. Representatives include pharmacists, physicians, a nurse, a patient advocate, a caregiver, a farmer, a county sheriff, the political director for a labor union, an employer and a college professor.

Appointees from the Drug Free Action Alliance, which opposed medical marijuana, represent mental-health and drug-addiction professionals.