YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor John A. McNally joined William Holmes McGuffey Elementary teacher Pauline Cunningham to help teach second-graders about the election system.

The students “are already paying attention to [the election] – they see commercials and the outrageous behavior and the outrageous words used by candidates at times,” McNally said Tuesday afternoon.

Cunningham joked that her students mimic CNN talking points.

“Every day, we’ve had debates in here in the morning,” she said. “The kids are watching the news, and they’re listening to their parents. ... We let them give their opinions and argue it out.”

Cunningham said inviting McNally into the classroom was an opportunity for students to meet a real elected official and bring their community into the classroom.

“One of our standards is linking and connecting our life to the community,” she said.

Read more about the lessons and what students are asking in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.