BROOKVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting at a western Ohio gas station that left a woman dead and an officer hurt.

Authorities say the shooting occurred Monday night in Brookville, northwest of Dayton, as police searched for a woman who ran from a crashed vehicle. Police reported that someone in a different SUV fired shots and fled.

Investigators found that vehicle in a Clay Township pond this morning and arrested a male suspect nearby. Police didn’t immediately identify him.

Brookville’s police chief tells the Dayton Daily News the officer hurt in the earlier exchange of gunfire was hit in the arm.

Investigators are trying to determine how and why that chaotic scene unfolded and how the people in the two SUVs might have been connected.