5:10 p.m.

The sun is peeking out from behind some high clouds as the Indians warm up on the field for Game 6 of the World Series.

An Indians win tonight ends the 2016 MLB season.

The Indians are going with Coco Crisp in left field, rookie Tyler Naquin in center and Lonnie Chisenhall in right. Carlos Santana is the DH.

Thanks to the DH, the Cubs have Kyle Schwarber back in the lineup, this time batting second. (That means Indians fans will get to relish Joe Buck's thoughts on Schwarber in the first inning).