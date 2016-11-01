YOUNGSTOWN — A convenience store is being converted into downtown’s only full-service grocery store and will be ready to open in a month, its owner said.

Al Adi, owner of the Downtown Circle Convenience and Deli, received approval today from the city’s Design Review Committee to move his business’ front door to the middle of his storefront and put a walk-up window on the east side of the business.

It’s the first phase for the 16 W. Federal St. business project, and will cost about $100,000, Adi said.

That location has about 4,500 square feet of space, he said.

Adi also purchased the Pig Iron Press building, 26 N. Phelps St., at a sheriff’s sale for $56,200 and plans to eventually relocate the Circle Hookah and Bar in the back of Downtown Circle to that location. Doing so will free up an additional 1,800 square feet for the grocery store, Adi said.

Circle Hookah serves Middle Eastern food and has hookah pipes available.

