YOUNGSTOWN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s rural development program has approved a $3.3 million loan and a $926,500 grant for Mahoning County’s wastewater system, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown announced today from Washington.

The county will convert the New Middletown wastewater treatment facility into a pump station, allowing wastewater to be pumped to the planned pumping station at Five Points, on the border of Poland and Springfield townships, and toward the Boardman wastewater treatment plant.

This will ensure the facilities meet current Ohio Environmental Protection Agency standards and improve service for the 1,621 residents in the area.

